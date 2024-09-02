x

Realizan tercera carrera anual 'Run For Austim' en Mission

Realizan tercera carrera anual 'Run For Austim' en Mission
8 hours 35 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024 Sep 2, 2024 September 02, 2024 3:01 PM September 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Leila Torres, doctora en 'Run For Austim' y Leo Espinosa, director del evento, visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento anual de carrera que tiene como objetivo ayudar directamente a los niños y estudiantes con autismo en Sharyland ISD. 

Ubicación del evento: Parque Comunitario Bentsen Palm: 1801 S inspiration RD Mission 

Número de contacto: (956) 800-7778 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days