Recent homicide is the latest in an increase of domestic violence cases, Cameron County DA says

An infant boy was left without his mother after she was found dead late Wednesday night at the mobile home where she lives near Brownsville.

22-year-old Jocelyn Morales was found dead at the residence on the 4000 block of Ruiz Lane. The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Morales’ body was discovered by her mother, who reportedly told investigators of problems she’s had with her husband in the past.

“It was definitely a violent death,” Capt. Alvarez Guerra with the county sheriff’s office said.

Less than 15 hours after the crime, investigators pinpointed Morales’ husband, Abel Giovani Nava, as the suspect. He was taken into custody by investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office about five miles away from where the body of his common law wife was found.

“He gave a full confession as to how the incident occurred and how he did, why he did,” Guerra said.

Investigators say Morales’ death is a deadly case of domestic violence rooted in jealousy.

“It's horrible, it's the worst case scenario. A partner commits the ultimate crime of taking a human life — the young lady is a beautiful young lady with a beautiful baby — over jealousy,” Cameron County DA Luis Saenz said.

Saenz says his office is seeing more cases of domestic violence, a situation he says can be avoided if an outcry is made.

The public also plays a role in helping recognize red flags, Saenz said.

“We all have to come together,” Saenz said. “We all know of a neighbor that we know may be caught in this sort of relationship, we need to reach out to those folks and offer them help."

The DA is urging victims in domestic violence cases to speak up and reach out to local law enforcement agencies for help

Nava remains in custody on a $1 million bond.