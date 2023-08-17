Sheriff's office: Man confesses to killing wife 'over jealousy problems'

Abel Giovani Nava. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

A man is in custody after confessing to killing his wife over “jealousy problems,” according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel Giovani Nava was arrested Thursday morning on a murder charge. His arrest was executed the morning after his wife was found unresponsive near Brownsville, according to the sheriff’s office.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheriff’s office: Foul play suspected after female found ‘unresponsive’ near Brownsville

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 4000 block of Ruiz Lane where the encountered the lifeless body of 22-year-old Jocelyn Morales, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Authorities originally said foul play was suspected in that homicide.

Nava was placed under arrest following the murder, and provided to investigators a confession “of how he perpetrated this crime against his own spouse over jealousy problems,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Nava remains in custody pending his arraignment.