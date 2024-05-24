Starr County officials adding surveillance cameras to illegal dump site

An illegal dump site in Starr County was cleared out two weeks ago. Now, trash is back at the site, according to Starr County Precinct 4 Constable Joel Rocha.

The illegal dump site located on Wale Street near the community of Las Lomas is a huge problem, according to Rocha.

“They gotta come and clean it up, and it uses manpower that the precinct could use for other things,” Rocha said. “Hopefully, with the new cameras we got, we'll put a stop to that.”

Rocha recently bought five new cameras to help him watch the areas people illegally dump trash in the most.

“It is very rare to see someone doing this,” Rocha said. “We can actually catch them in the act, so that is the ultimate goal."

Taxpayer money was used to buy the cameras at $300 each.

Rocha says these cameras will start going up next week. Anyone caught on camera dumping trash could face fines, and even jail time based on how much trash they’re caught with.

To report illegal dumping in Starr County Precinct 4, call 210-245-9086.

Watch the video above for the full story.