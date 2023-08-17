Sheriff’s office: Foul play suspected after female found ‘unresponsive’ near Brownsville

KRGV photo

An investigation is underway Wednesday after an unresponsive female was found on the outskirts of Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the scene late Wednesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Foul play is suspected, according to a social media post.

Further details, such as the identity of the victim, were not immediately provided.