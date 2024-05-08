Rio Grande City man sentenced to 40 years in deadly 2020 shooting

A Rio Grande City man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of fatally shooting a man 16 times during the Fourth of July holiday four years ago.

Maximiliano Gazca was found guilty of murder Monday in the death of 41-year-old Antonio Aguilera.

According to previous reports, Aguilera was killed near Garciasville on July 4, 2020.

Gazca was 21 when he was arrested.

According to a news release from the Starr County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez, Gazca was sentenced on Wednesday after the state presented evidence against him in a six-day-long trial.

A total of 15 witnesses testified at the trial, the release added.

“The evidence showed that Gazca had shot Antonio Aguilera 16 times, over 11 of the shots striking him on the back,” the release stated. “At trial, Gazca claimed he acted in self-defense. The jury rejected his self-defense claim and found him guilty of murder after two hours of deliberation.”

Gazca elected to have the jury assess his punishment and pleaded for probation, which the jury rejected, the release added.