McAllen USPS facility to remain open, mail operations to be ‘modernized’

Photo credit: MGN Online.

The United States Postal Service is not moving forward with a proposal to shift mail processing operations away from Corpus Christi and McAllen to a centralized processing facility in San Antonio, according to a news release.

Instead, USPS will invest $12 million in the McAllen Processing and Distribution Center to modernize it and improve mail and package flow through the region, the release stated.

In January, USPA announced the proposal that would’ve caused mail processing operations to be transferred to San Antonio.

A Tuesday news release cites a “thorough” business review and public feedback of the proposal as the factors that led to USPA determining the facility will remain open.

No career layoffs will be made as part of the initiative, the release added.

“The investment in the McAllen facility is a part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America plan to improve organizational and operational processes and actively make the Postal Service an efficient, high-performing, world-class logistics and delivery provider,” the release stated.