Road improvement project nearly complete in Hidalgo County

Crews with Hidalgo County Precinct 3 are nearly done with a road improvement project.

Those living along Old Highway 107 in Mission say water on the road can get knee-deep after a storm.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 says that flood water broke up the road, leaving the street scattered with potholes. By the end of this week, that problem should be fixed.

Precinct three crews began work to repave old Highway 107 between Shary and Glasscock roads last month.

The over $100,000 project is paid for by taxpayers.

“We are investing our money wisely, obviously it is going to have a positive impact on safety for our residents,” Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal said.

Villarreal says he's also working to prevent flooding in the area.

“We are about 90% done with our plans, and already purchasing right of ways to help this area that floods pretty much every time,” Villarreal said.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 is also working on an over $3 million project to add drainage pipes from Mayberry to Taylor roads. The cost of the project is being split between Hidalgo County Precinct 3, the city of McAllen and the Hidalgo County Drainage District.

Some of that money is also coming from the American Rescue Plan.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 also has plans to repave Mile 13 and 14 to get them prepped as possible evacuation routes if needed.

