Palm Valley Animal Society seeking donations to help keep animals cool

Palm Valley Animal Society is asking the public’s help in keeping hundreds of dogs in their outdoor kennels cool.

More than 600 dogs are at the kennels in the animal shelter’s Trenton location, and PVAS is asking for items such as fans and bags of ice to keep them cool.

They’re also asking for spare water hoses to spray down the dogs with cool water.

Triple digit temperatures are in the forecast across the Rio Grande Valley for Thursday, May 9.

PVAS director Faith Wright is asking the public to make sure their pets are staying cool.

“We want to stress it’s very important that you keep your own dogs inside well hydrated, if they have to be outside be sure they have fresh cool water and shade covering,” Wright said. “Do not take your pets for a walk this afternoon. If you put your hand on the ground and your hand is burning, imagine what is happening to their paws."

The shelter is also asking people to foster their dogs to keep them cool.

Donations are being dropped off at 2501 W Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.