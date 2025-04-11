x

Recolectan juguetes para niños del condado Cameron

3 hours 33 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 1:36 PM April 11, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

La fundación My Little Carrousel está recolectando juguetes para su evento este 27 de abril en Brownsville, donde esperan recibir a más 1.000 niños del condado Cameron. 

Número para informes: (956) 543-6700. 

Invitada: Adriana González, integrante de My Little Carrousel. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

