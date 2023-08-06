Records: Three more suspects plead guilty in connection with 2021 South Texas drug raid

Three men, including two suspects who were among those initially arrested as part of a multi-agency drug raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City in 2021, pled guilty to charges of distributing a controlled substance.

Jose Diaz, David Gomez and Juan Manuel Cisneros-Gonzalez are set to be sentenced on Oct. 12 for their roles in a South Texas-based criminal organization specializing in the trafficking of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Diaz and Gomez were among the 19 suspects arrested on drug charges in connection to the Sept. 15, 2021 raid. They pleaded guilty to federal charges last week.

Former Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez was among those arrested in the initial raid.

The investigation eventually indicted a total of 26 people, but records only identify 25 of them.

Authorities seized more than $500,000 in property and cash, marijuana and weapons during the initial raid in the multi-agency investigation that the U.S. Attorney’s Office dubbed “Operation Ice River.”

Records show that of the 25 arrested in connection with the operation, 16 took plea deals.

The remaining suspects, which include Valadez, Ignacio “Nacho” Garza, Diego Alberto Reyes-Roiz, Jose Ortiz, Isidro Garza-Garza, Hector Reyes, Melissa Anne Garza, Daniel Barragan and Hector Reyes Jr., are scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 1.