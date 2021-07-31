Redskins Building Momentum in Donna

DONNA – Under cloudy skies, the Redskins are back to business after an enjoyable week 1 win.

“You think you’re going to have a good game,” said Donna coach Ramiro Leal. “You know the kids are all fired up. To come out like that, I really didn’t expect it to be honest with you. The kids really came out and executed the game plan.”

Everything that could go right, did go right for Donna Friday.

The Redskins beat down their crosstown rivals Donna North 58-6.

By halftime, it was already 55-0.

“We’re not going to take it easy on them,” said senior linebacker Jayp Sandoval. “We just had to do what we did in practice. Just execute. Just put it to the teeth. Just go at it.”

“We had two running backs that just ground and pound,” said senior quarterback Ryan Espinoza. “Then we have our fast one Robert Guerra. He’s a pretty fast guy.”

The win was especially meaningful for Espinoza. After missing all of last season with a foot injury, Espinoza was anxious to get back on the field for his senior year.

“The last two years we’ve been known to have a bad start,” said Espinoza. “We’re trying to make a change. Obviously, our defense helped us out.”

The Redskins’ defense led by Sandoval, was in beast mode Friday. Their four takeaways led to four touchdowns. One of them, a pick-six by Sandoval.

“Stay grounded, stay humble,” said Sandoval. “Don’t get a big head. Just keep on being hungry and keep on fighting.”

It was a perfect story for the Redskins, who are now 5-0 all-time against the Chiefs.

The question now is, can Donna build on that momentum?

The last time the Redskins won their first two games was six years ago.

"We just got to maintain what we're doing and be humble with what we do and not get big headed, because there's a lot of football to be played,” said Leal. “We have a lot of good teams we're going to face, but of course a big win always helps the season start off that way."