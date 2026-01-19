Edinburg honors historic Black cemetery with annual MLK Day cleanup

Nearly 80 people came out to clean Edinburg's historic Black cemetery.

The clean-up at the Restlawn Cemetery was part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Restlawn Cemetery was created in 1928 and was Hidalgo County's only Black cemetery. A member of the city's Juneteenth committee said the cleanup is a way to honor those who came before.

“We should remember our ancestors, and this is something that our ancestors started for us,” Sharon Smith said. “Now we should be honored because they did something that was hard in those days.”

Volunteers from the community and UTRGV students helped clean the cemetery.

Metal crosses were also donated to replace the wooden ones.