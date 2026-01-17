Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026: Chilly with showers, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
20 Valley school districts awarded funding for Gear Up program
-
La Joya ISD using federal funding to staff special education program
-
Rio Grande City getting second fire station
-
Rio Hondo continues seeing illegal trash fires
-
New app will allow Donna ISD parents to track their children's school...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South stays undefeated in district play & McAllen Memorial wins at...
-
RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
-
UTRGV star and Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger declares for 2026 NFL...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe records third career 20-20 game as Vaqueros win fourth...
-
McAllen Memorial's Kai Tamez signs to play golf at Blinn College