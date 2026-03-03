Pharr Public Health to open new breast milk donation site, wellness room

Pharr Public Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new breast milk donation site along with a new wellness room.

They will both be located at Pharr One, 1121 East Nolana Loop.

According to a news release, Pharr Public Health is partnering with Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin in opening the donation site.

It will provide a convenient drop-off site for approved donors and make it easier for mothers to donate extra breast milk to help premature, sick and medically fragile infants, according to the news release.

Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin supplies pasteurized donor human milk to hospitals across Texas and nationwide, ensuring vulnerable babies receive lifesaving nutrition when their mother’s own milk is unavailable.

Women interested in becoming donors can visit milkbank.org or call call 1-877-813-6455. All screening costs are covered by Mothers' Milk Bank at Austin.

In addition to the breast milk donation site, a new wellness room will also be unveiled. The room is a dedicated space designed to support mental and emotional well-being, lactation and milk donation support, stress reduction, and caregiver and community care, according to the news release.

The news release said the wellness room will feature dimmable lighting for sensory comfort, a waterfall feature and calming sound machine, aromatherapy, meditation and guided breathing tools, creative arts for stress relief, movement and light exercise equipment, and a self-monitoring health station.

The room is designed to provide a calming environment to relax, rest and recharge for families. It will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment at 956-402-4652.