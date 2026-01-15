McAllen Memorial's Kai Tamez signs to play golf at Blinn College
McAllen Memorial golf star Kai Tamez signed to play golf at Blinn College on Thursday afternoon.
Tamez made it to the state tournament alongside his Mustang teammates last May. He shot a 76 on Day 1, the 17th-best mark of any golfer at the tournament (Day 2 of the tournament was canceled due to weather).
Tamez was also named the District 31-5A MVP and a First Team All-District selection.
“Today feels pretty special because I have so many people supporting me,” Tamez said. “I chose [Blinn College] because I just fell in love with the campus and the people there. I know some teammates. This is everything I dreamed of, playing college golf.”
