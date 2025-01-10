x

Registration for McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run still open

Registration for McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run still open
3 hours 42 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 2:52 PM January 10, 2025 in News - Local

The McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run is scheduled for January 18 and registration to participate is still open.

McAllen Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director Carina Jimenez speaks with Channel 5 News' Christian Von Preysing on what participants can expect.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days