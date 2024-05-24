Relatives of suspect in fatal McAllen crash charged

Four family members are now behind bars in connection with a deadly McAllen crash.

Jose Luis Miranda-Nava was charged Thursday with collision involving personal injury or death in connection with the crash. Criminal complaints obtained by Channel 5 News reveal his father, mother and sister were also charged in connection with the crash.

The investigation began after the body of 54-year-old Juan Carlos García was found Wednesday at around 5:32 a.m. in the middle of the road at the 500 block of North 29th Street.

Surveillance camera footage showed a black Tahoe with “damages consistent with striking a person” leaving the area, a criminal complaint stated. The vehicle was eventually found a few blocks north of the scene, and Miranda-Nava confessed to driving it at the time of the collision and leaving the scene, according to the complaint.

“He returned later to determine if a person was involved in the collision,” the complaint stated.

The complaint added that Miranda-Nava also told detectives that his mother — Alma Delia Nava — was the passenger in the vehicle when the collision occurred.

According to the complaint, Miranda-Nava told his father and sister — identified as Jose Luis Miranda Garcia and Samantha Adilene Nava Miranda — that he had struck a person with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Bond for Miranda-Nava was set at $100,000.

His relatives were charged Thursday with failure to report a felony and had their bonds set at $10,000 each.