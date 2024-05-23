Suspect charged in connection with deadly McAllen auto-pedestrian crash

A 25-year-old Mission man was charged after a man was killed early Wednesday morning in an auto-pedestrian crash.

Jose Luis Miranda-Nava was charged Thursday with collision involving personal injury or death in connection with the crash, according to McAllen Police Department spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in custody following deadly auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen

Miranda-Nava was arrested after police responded to the fatal crash at the 500 block of North 29th Street Wednesday at around 5:32 a.m., Morales said.

The victim was identified as Juan Carlos García, 54.

Bond for Miranda-Nava was set at $100,000.