Suspect charged in connection with deadly McAllen auto-pedestrian crash
A 25-year-old Mission man was charged after a man was killed early Wednesday morning in an auto-pedestrian crash.
Jose Luis Miranda-Nava was charged Thursday with collision involving personal injury or death in connection with the crash, according to McAllen Police Department spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.
PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in custody following deadly auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen
Miranda-Nava was arrested after police responded to the fatal crash at the 500 block of North 29th Street Wednesday at around 5:32 a.m., Morales said.
The victim was identified as Juan Carlos García, 54.
Bond for Miranda-Nava was set at $100,000.
