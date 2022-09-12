Rental assistance office in Brownsville reopens after backlog issues

A non-profit organization, Come Dream. Come Build., officially reopened its doors Tuesday after being closed for nearly two weeks.

Come Dream. Come Build., is an organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications.

The non-profit organization closed its doors two weeks ago due to many requests, causing a backlog of applications.

Come Dream. Come Build., says 1,600 people were part of the backlog, with some of them on the verge of being evicted.

Since restarting the application process, the organization has reduced the backlog in half, standing now at 841.

Nearly 300 rental checks went out to landlords and renters Friday. The organization is still cutting checks for people who had an eviction order from a judge.

"During those two weeks we were still reviewing applications," Come Dream. Come Build., Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett said. "We were still taking in any evictions and making sure that they didn't get evicted. That was always the plan."

Mitchell-Bennett says during the organization's temporary closure, they were able to reevaluate their system.

The organization says walk-ins are no longer allowed and appointments must now be made.

With the new appointment system, the organization can see up to 38 people a day.

The organization is booked with appointments through the month of October.