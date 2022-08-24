Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office

An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks.

The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much.

The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with paperwork.

“We had to close, we were not effectively doing this well - both on our side, and on the county side. “In order to speed up the process we needed to slow down,” CDCB executive Director Nick Mitchell said. “We completely understand the anxiousness and the fearfulness that clients have."

A line of people stood outside the organization’s office Tuesday, looking to file or continue with their rental assistance application and expressing concern and frustration with the closure.

“We're here because we need it, we need the help,” Cecilia Sanchez said. “A lot of people have been telling me they've been waiting for their checks for three months already. They're behind on their rent, they're being evicted, nobody wants to give us any answers.”

Watch the video above for the full story.