Rental relief program available for qualifying Hidalgo County residents

$26 million is now available for Hidalgo County families needing help paying rent and utility bills.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency launched a rental relief program on Monday for residents who have been affected by the pandemic.

To qualify, renters must meet the following requirements:

• Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

• Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

• Has a combined household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income

"We're starting to see a second wave of folks who are still struggling to get on their feet, either physically because of the illness," said Jaime Longoria, Director of HCCSA. "Also, financially."

The funds will be paid directly to the landlord. Landlords can also apply on behalf of a tenant who meets criteria.

To apply, call 1-800-555-5555 or visit Hidalgocsa.org.