Reportan accidente mortal en McAllen
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está investigando un accidente fatal en McAllen, según la portavoz Sargento María Hernández.
El accidente fue reportado el jueves en Ware Road al sur de Mile 6 Road, dijo Hernández.
Noticias RGV tiene un equipo en la escena, vuelva para las actualizaciones.
More News
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott pushes for school voucher bill during Edinburg visit
-
Mexican National Guard members arrive in Matamoros following discussions with Trump
-
Colombian plane spotted leaving Harlingen airport
-
Elsa man arrested following multiple restaurant burglaries
-
McAllen police search for missing teen
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball ranks fourth in Southland Conference preseason poll
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day