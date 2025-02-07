x

Reportan accidente mortal en McAllen

Reportan accidente mortal en McAllen
2 hours 24 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 9:57 PM February 06, 2025 in Noticias RGV
Crédito de la foto: MGN Online.

El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas está investigando un accidente fatal en McAllen, según la portavoz Sargento María Hernández.

El accidente fue reportado el jueves en Ware Road al sur de Mile 6 Road, dijo Hernández.

Noticias RGV tiene un equipo en la escena, vuelva para las actualizaciones. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days