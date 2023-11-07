Reportan fuerte incendio en McAllen
Diferentes unidades de los departamentos de bomberos del Valle luchan contra un incendio registrado este martes 7 de noviembre en McAllen.
El Departamento de Bomberos de McAllen está combatiendo un incendio cerca de 10th Street y Military Highway con la ayuda de los Departamentos de Bomberos de Mission y Pharr.
El portavoz de Pharr, Yuri González, dijo que se trata de un incendio de estructura y pasto. La misión del equipo de bomberos ha enviado un camión cisterna para ayudar con el incendio.
Aún se desconoce la causa del siniestro. La noticia continúa en desarrollo.
