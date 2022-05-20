Republican candidates make their case to voters during forum at STC
The STC chapter of the Young Conservatives of Texas held a Thursday forum familiarized with the Republican candidates on the ballot.
Nine Republican candidates pushing for a seat in several offices from the State Board of Education to Hidalgo County judge made their case to attendees.
Watch the video above for the full story.
