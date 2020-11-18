Resident Wants Illegal Dumping Site near San Benito Canal Gone

NEAR SAN BENITO – A Cameron County resident living not far from a dump site said they want to see it gone.

Lupe Obregon and her family have lived in the outskirts of San Benito for 10 years.

“I like the quiet, we are more alone. There’s less noise,” she said.

However, she said illegal dumping in a nearby canal has been a problem in their neighborhood.

A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew found old tires, buckets and what appeared to have been a giant fish blocking the drainage.

Obregon said she has never seen the county clean up the mess.

“I wish to see somebody come and clean up all the trash you can see. There’s trash around all the way,” she said.

Obregon said a sign warning against illegal dumping has done little to stop it.

“People keep dumping dogs and trash. Sometimes we don’t know who comes and who passes through here,” she said.

Cameron County Precinct 5 constable Eddie Solis spoke to CHANNEL 5 NEWS off camera.

Solis said the county did clean up the mess in March. He said they sent a work order to the county commissioner who then sent a crew to clean up the site.

We reached out to the precinct’s commissioner, Gus Ruiz, and asked him if the cleaning was actually taken care of.

Ruiz said he cannot comment on that until he gets more information.

Anyone who sees illegal dumping in Cameron County is asked to call their precinct’s constable office.

Pct. 1 Constable: 956-943-6757

Pct.2 Constable: 956-544-0859

Pct. 3 Constable: 956-361-8228

Pct. 4 Constable: 956-233-6156

Pct. 5 Constable: 956-427-8052

Count on CHANNEL 5 NEWS to bring you more details as they become available.