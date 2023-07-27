Residents of Palmview can give input for new all-inclusive park
The city of Palmview is giving residents a chance to help design a new all-inclusive park during their public meeting on Thursday.
The city says La Joya Independent School District donated 10 acres of land located on the corner of Goodwin Road and Marla Street two years ago.
The city had different projects in mind for the land, but ultimately decided on building an all-inclusive park with walking trails for families to enjoy.
Now the city is asking the community for help in coming up with design ideas.
"We really want to focus on health and fitness, so we want to add walking trails and maybe some exercise equipment, things of that nature, but that's kind of the input that we're looking for the public from," Palmview City Manager Michael Leo said.
Leo says they want to hear from everyone, especially children, about what they want the park to look like. He says the architects will make any changes based on the feedback from the meeting.
The proposed park will cost about $600,000. The city will pay about 20 percent of the cost and the rest will be paid through grants.
The public meeting will be inside Leo Elementary's Cafeteria at 5:30 p.m.
A final design will be announced on the city's website and construction is set to start early next year.
