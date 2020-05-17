Residents share first-hand experience after massive fire at South Padre Island

Rio Grande Valley residents who were at South Padre Island on Saturday during the massive fire that burned through a condominium described what they saw.

Dana Robles and her friends went to the island to get away and have fun – they were staying next to the Gulf Point condos at the time the fire broke out.

Robles described the moment that she heard the lightning strike the condo.

South Padre Island residents Tommy Sanez and Louis Balderas say they had never seen a fire of that magnitude.

