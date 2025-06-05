x

Restaurante de Edinburg especializado en bagels

Thursday, June 05 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

First Stop Bagels es un negocio especializado en elaborar bagels en diferentes sabores. 

Los alimentos más vendidos son los sándwiches al estilo bagel vaquero, bagel bob, pach wrap, y sándwich de pesto de pavo.

Ubicación: 310 W McIntyre St, Edinburg. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

