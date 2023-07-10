Results of water samples from city of Roma to determine if water boil notice can be lifted

The water boil notice in Roma continues.

The notice was first put into place on July 5 when two pumps failed, causing pressure issues.

City officials say they have sent water samples to the state and once they've received the results, they'll be able to determine if they can or cannot life that water boil notice.

The city expects to get the results back by Wednesday.