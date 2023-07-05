Boil water notice issued in city of Roma
A boil water notice was issued Wednesday in the city of Roma due to low water pressure and water outages that affected the City of Roma Public Water System, according to a news release.
The city’s water system experienced an outage on Tuesday, and low distribution pressures led to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issuing the notice, the city announced in a Facebook post.
“It is crucial to boil all water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing hands/face,” the city stated in the social media post. “Let the water cool before using. If boiling water is not possible, please consider using bottled water or finding a reliable alternative source for drinking water.”
Critical repairs are underway at the city’s water treatment plant, the release added.
