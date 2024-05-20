x

La Entrevista: Tea and Friends nos comparten sus especialidades

3 hours 16 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 3:18 PM May 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos acompañan Elizabeth Sauceda y Perla Sauceda, propietarias. Nos comparten sobre la historia y origen del local especializado en tes y café ubicado en la ciudad de Weslaco: Tea with Friends

Vea el video para la entrevista completa 

