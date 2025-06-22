Retired Brownsville teacher in need of new kidney

Guadalupe Abete Jr. worked as an art teacher and a coach at Cummings Middle School in Brownsville for 34 years.

It’s where he met his wife, Norma.

“He was a coach and I ended up being a cheerleader sponsor so I was always at the games,” Norma said.

The couple is now retired, but their days look a little different.

Norma dedicates her time to caring for Guadalupe, who has been on dialysis for eight years after being diagnosed with end stage renal disease in 2016.

“She's my secretary, my nurse, my everything,” Guadalupe said.

The clock is ticking for Guadalupe, who is in need of a kidney transplant.

“He’s not getting any younger and his body is tired,” Norma said.

The couple's daughter — Ashlee — said she worries what could happen if her dad doesn't get a transplant soon.

“I'm so used to seeing him so active and doing what he loves to do, whether that’s coaching, fishing, umpiring,” Ashlee said, adding that she’s scared she won’t be able to have him walk her down the aisle. “Seeing him now in the state that he’s in… it’s hard."

Guadalupe said he's staying strong and hoping to get strong enough to get back on the field and coach with his daughter, who is also a teacher and coach where her parents used to work.

“I’d like to get to doing that all that, and I have to be able to run, and I can’t do that very well right now," Guadalupe said.

Guadalupe does physical therapy weekly, so doctors can help him work out in hopes of having his body ready for when a donor is found.

For now, Guadalupe and his family say they're holding on to hope.

“I believe in miracles and I do believe that there will be somebody,” Norma said.

Ashlee echoed her mother’s hopes.

“My dad is my biggest role model, he’s my everything,” Ashlee said.

Watch the video above for the full story.