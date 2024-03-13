RGV Diabetes Association schedules Panel of Experts event in McAllen

Diabetes is very prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley, and spreading awareness about the disease is always a good idea.

RGV Diabetes Association Dr. Luis Reyes speaks with Channel 5 News' Dianté Marigny on why it's important to educate the public and the upcoming Panel of Experts event in honor of National Diabetes Day.

The event is free to the community and gives people the chance to ask medical professionals questions and concerns on diabetes.

It is scheduled for March 26 at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, located at 1200 Ash Avenue, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A second Panel of Experts will also be held on April 2 at the Weslaco Independent School District Professional Learning Center, located at 498 East Mesquite, beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the association at 956-318-1900.