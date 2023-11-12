RGV Food Bank to host Thanksgiving food drive to help feed families

The Rio Grande Valley Food Bank is looking to feed 1,000 families this Wednesday.

They will be hosting a Thanksgiving Drive-Thru from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where families will be given a turkey with all the trimmings.

Food Bank CEO Libby Saenz says they are still accepting donations. They are looking for the fixings like mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, green beans and gravy.

Saenz says she is still looking for volunteers to help pass out the meals to families who would not have a holiday meal otherwise.

"They can spend Christmas and Thanksgiving enjoying time with their families without worrying about where their food is coming from," Saenz said.

The food bank will also host a second drive-thru on December 13 where they will be giving away a ham and the sides to another 1,000 families.

Those who want to help can drop off donations at the food bank, located at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr.