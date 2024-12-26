RGV Humane Society presenta a White Mocha, la mascota de la semana
Rio Grande Valley Humane Society presenta a White Mocha, la mascota de la semana.
Entrevistado: Donovun Hinojosa, coordinador de relaciones con la comunidad
Número de contacto: 956 591 0058
Ubicación: 227 Abelino Farias St Mission, TX 78572
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
