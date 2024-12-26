x

RGV Humane Society presenta a White Mocha, la mascota de la semana

57 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, December 26 2024 Dec 26, 2024 December 26, 2024 4:43 PM December 26, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Rio Grande Valley Humane Society presenta a White Mocha, la mascota de la semana. 

Entrevistado: Donovun Hinojosa, coordinador de relaciones con la comunidad

Número de contacto: 956 591 0058 

Ubicación: 227 Abelino Farias St Mission, TX 78572

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

