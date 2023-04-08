x

RGV Sends Three Boys Clubs to Elite Eight - Region IV Semifinal Scores

2 hours 38 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, April 07 2023 Apr 7, 2023 April 07, 2023 11:53 PM April 07, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS

6A - Region IV Semifinals - Comalander Stadium, San Antonio

Brownsville Rivera 2, San Antonio Lee 1. F/OT

Dripping Springs 2, Laredo Alexander 1

5A Region IV Semifinals - Brownsville Sports Park

Sharyland 2, San Antonio Southwest 0

Leander Rouse 5, Brownsville Lopez 2

4A Region IV Semifinals - Cabaniss Sports Complex

Hidalgo 2, Austin Achieve 1

Boerne 2, Corpus Christi London 0

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days