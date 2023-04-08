RGV Sends Three Boys Clubs to Elite Eight - Region IV Semifinal Scores
BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS
6A - Region IV Semifinals - Comalander Stadium, San Antonio
Brownsville Rivera 2, San Antonio Lee 1. F/OT
Dripping Springs 2, Laredo Alexander 1
5A Region IV Semifinals - Brownsville Sports Park
Sharyland 2, San Antonio Southwest 0
Leander Rouse 5, Brownsville Lopez 2
4A Region IV Semifinals - Cabaniss Sports Complex
Hidalgo 2, Austin Achieve 1
Boerne 2, Corpus Christi London 0
