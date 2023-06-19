RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 individuals and five teams to their 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
A list that includes seven athletes and three coaches. Click on the video above for more on this year's class.
More News
News Video
-
Small Business Administration to close two outreach centers this week
-
Loaves and Fishes to use shelter as cooling center
-
City of Brownsville celebrates Juneteenth in annual gala
-
Tino Villarreal wins Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville
-
USPS says they don't access neighborhood, residents struggle to get mail