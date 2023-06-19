x

RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

11 hours 5 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, June 18 2023 Jun 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 11:16 PM June 18, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 individuals and five teams to their 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

A list that includes seven athletes and three coaches. Click on the video above for more on this year's class.

