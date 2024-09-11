x

'RGV Technology Institute' ofrece la carrera de electricista profesional

Jorge García, promotor de RGV Technology Institute, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca de las inscripciones a la carrera de electricista. 

Ubicación de la escuela: 300 E Expressway 83, Pharr, TX 78577

Número de contacto: (956) 680-7255

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

