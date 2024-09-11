'RGV Technology Institute' ofrece la carrera de electricista profesional
Jorge García, promotor de RGV Technology Institute, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle acerca de las inscripciones a la carrera de electricista.
Ubicación de la escuela: 300 E Expressway 83, Pharr, TX 78577
Número de contacto: (956) 680-7255
Para más información, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
