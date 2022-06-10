RGV Vipers hosting summer basketball camp for kids

The RGV Vipers are hosting a 3-day summer camp for kids ages 6 to 13. The "Train with Champs" summer camp will give kids the chance to learn and better their basketball skills with the NBA G-League Champs.

It's happening June 20 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DHR Health Sports and Wellness Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive in Edinburg.

The camp costs $150 per child. Space is limited, and you need to register before June 15.

To register, or for more information, call 915-888-1107.