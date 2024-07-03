x

RGV Vipers invites community to upcoming events

The Rio Grande Valley's basketball team, RGV Vipers, are getting ready for some big events.

RGV Vipers Media Relations Manager Juanita Maldonado speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the details and how the community can participate.

The Vipers two big events are their basketball camp and their back-to-school expo.

For more information, visit their website.

