'RGV Vipers' presentan sus próximas competiciones de baloncesto
Juanita Maldonado, portavoz de 'RGV Vipers' visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle sobre los próximos eventos del baloncesto del equipo.
Ubicación: 4900 S I69, Edinburg, TX, United States, Texas
Número de contacto: (956) 562-7362
Para más información sobre la liga de baloncesto, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
