'RGV Vipers' presentan sus próximas competiciones de baloncesto

1 hour 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 July 03, 2024 3:07 PM July 03, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Juanita Maldonado, portavoz de 'RGV Vipers' visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad del Valle sobre los próximos eventos del baloncesto del equipo. 

Ubicación: 4900 S I69, Edinburg, TX, United States, Texas

Número de contacto: (956) 562-7362

Para más información sobre la liga de baloncesto, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

