Rio Grande City CISD Students Honored at Migrant Conference

RIO GRANDE CITY – School administrators in Starr County held their first migrant conference to honor a group of their students.

“I got lucky enough to get into St. Edwards, which is a very expensive private school. And it’s just an honor,” Romualdo Lozano from Rio Grande City High School said. He received a scholarship.

A fellow peer, Jocelyn Martinez, is the National Migrant Student of the Year and will also be recognized in Orlando, Florida.

“I would pick asparagus, raspberries, strawberries, just work in the fields. Carrying a hoe all day and just tiring, and I know that’s not good for me. I just want better for my future,” she said.

Jaslyn Resendez is also a scholarship winner. She said she plans to go to UTRGV.

“I’m so proud of these migrant students,” Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District Federal Programs Director, Virginia Gonzalez, said. “I mean, they participate in everything. They’re in choir, cheerleading, band, athletics, maintain a GPA and yet take the time to help their families out in the fields.”

RGCCISD Migrant Coordinator Veronica Garcia said every student deserves a chance to pursue an education.

The administrators invited three former migrants to speak of their experience. Two are school administrators and one is an attorney.

“The difficult part came after school when I was expected to go to work in the fields. Then return home around 9:00, do my homework, eat supper, take a bath and go to bed around 11:00 or 12:00, midnight,” Marciela Garcia, the principal at Veterans Middle School, said.

“And they leave about 4:00 in the morning and we still have to wake up. Little kids have to wake up and take care of little babies,” Grulla High School Assistant Principal David Zarate said.

They all agree the migrant population is getting smaller, but they want to do their part to help these children break the cycle.

“If these kids can do it and put that example out there, they set a good standard to everyone else. So we are very proud of them,” Rio Grande City High School Principal Ricardo Saenz said.

