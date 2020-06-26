Rio Grande City leaders recognizing local businesses for practicing COVID-19 safety protocols

Rio Grande City leaders are pushing business owners to step up safety protocols and awarding those setting an example.

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal says city leaders are visiting local businesses to see who makes the Rio Grande City’s Top Rated COVID-19 Business Practices list.

Villarreal recognized a Subway restaurant, located off East Highway 83, for going above and beyond the minimum safety standards set by the state.

Rio Grande City officials say they’ve awarded at least 30 other businesses so far since the start of May and are expect to continue until further notice.

