Rio Grande City officer recognized for saving undocumented migrants from drowning

Rio Grande City's Interim Police Chief Jose Solis says one of his sergeants saved two undocumented migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande on Thursday.

"All our department is proud of him, and he needs to be recognized for what he did," Solis said.

The Rio Grande City Police Department recognized Sgt. Epifanio Perez for his bravery on Friday.

Officials say Perez jumped into action after a smuggler drove a car into the river while running from police.

The smuggler swam to Mexico while the two undocumented migrants struggled in the water, but were saved by Perez.

"There is a lot of political stuff going on, but at that point in time, it's more, it's a life. It's somebody's mother, somebody's father, somebody's brother," Perez said.

Perez has been with the department for nine years.

Police say the people he saved were taken to a hospital and are now in Border Patrol custody.