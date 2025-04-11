Rio Grande City officer recognized for saving undocumented migrants from drowning
Rio Grande City's Interim Police Chief Jose Solis says one of his sergeants saved two undocumented migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande on Thursday.
"All our department is proud of him, and he needs to be recognized for what he did," Solis said.
The Rio Grande City Police Department recognized Sgt. Epifanio Perez for his bravery on Friday.
Officials say Perez jumped into action after a smuggler drove a car into the river while running from police.
The smuggler swam to Mexico while the two undocumented migrants struggled in the water, but were saved by Perez.
"There is a lot of political stuff going on, but at that point in time, it's more, it's a life. It's somebody's mother, somebody's father, somebody's brother," Perez said.
Perez has been with the department for nine years.
Police say the people he saved were taken to a hospital and are now in Border Patrol custody.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City officer recognized for saving undocumented migrants from drowning
-
Three individuals charged in connection with deadly conduct incident at Brownsville HEB
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
-
Man arrested in connection with domestic dispute in McAllen
-
Harlingen police search for missing teen
Sports Video
-
Angelo Cabral stays undefeated on the mound as UTRGV wins in return...
-
McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state...
-
Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College
-
UTRGV baseball set to return home this Friday after 10-game road trip