Rio Grande City replacing all water meters following $1 million loss

Crews in Rio Grande city will soon be replacing aging water lines, and hundreds of customers will also get new water meters.

The city said nearly 400 customers haven't been getting correct water meter readings for at least two years.

In November 2024, Channel 5 News reported that Rio Grande City lost $1 million due to faulty meters.

READ MORE ABOUT THE LOSS IN REVENUE HERE

“Many of these meters, the problem was we were getting a higher reading here at the city while the meter at the site was getting a lower reading,” Rio Grande City Public Utilities Director Rubén Salinas said. “If we get more revenue from our water meters, we can do more projects, more pressure and better water systems and infrastructures throughout the city."

The city now has more than $3 million from the Texas Water Development Board to buy nearly 6,000 new water meters.

With that money, the city will also be putting an old water tank back in service to provide more pressure to the east side of town.

All water meters should be replaced by November 2025.

Watch the video above for the full story.