Rio Grande City restaurant celebrates 84 years in business

A family-owned restaurant in Rio Grande City is celebrating 84 years in business.

Clemente Garza Sr. started whipping up his own recipes when he opened Texas Cafe in 1939.

Garza started cooking at Fort Ringgold after moving to the US from Mexico.

According to Garza’s granddaughter, Garza worked at other restaurants until he finally saved up enough money to open his own.

“He was very passionate about this place,” Becky Garza said. “He had been in so many restaurants, he had already learned a lot… he wanted to do his own thing.”

Becky Garza now runs the restaurant.

