Rio Grande City to reduce speed limit on Highway 83 following several crashes

More and more business are opening up along Highway 83 in Rio Grande City.

The speed limit is 60 miles an hour along a stretch of the highway between Charco Blanco Road and FM 3167, but not all drivers follow the rules.

Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis said he's noticed that stretch of road get more and more dangerous.

“The amount of accidents that we have seen in the last couple of years in that area have resulted in really bad accidents, and even fatal accidents,” Solis said.

Rio Grande City leaders will soon decide when they should reduce the speed limit in that stretch of road from 60 to 50 miles an hour.

Solis said he’s in favor of the change, especially after a 6-year-old boy died in a crash on that stretch of road.

“When you're going 60 miles an hour, the potential of it being a fatal accident increases,” Solis said.

Rio Grande City commissioners are expected to announce when the speed reduction will go into effect during an upcoming meeting.

