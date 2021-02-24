Rio Grande Valley residents continue to boil water following winter storm

Some water utilities across the Rio Grande Valley issued boil water notices last week following power outages due to the winter storm.

When the power goes out, so does the pressure in water systems, which can lead to bacteria in the water. Testing the water to see if it’s safe for consumption takes time.

Water services in Lyford, for example, don’t have their own lab in order to check for bacteria. That’s why the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, has been helping local water systems get lab results much faster.

"We were concerned about lab space across the state,” said TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker. “So, we worked really hard to get labs to come in from EPA.”

Zayda Saenz, a San Juan resident, says she doesn’t trust the water coming from her faucet, especially when there’s low water pressure.

The state's environmental agency says it will continue to provide technical assistance in order to make sure water service is back up and running across the state.