Rio Hondo father and son arrested in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day crash

Reynaldo Mendoza, left, and Ernesto Mendoza, right. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

An 18-year-old man from Rio Hondo and his father were arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Reynaldo Mendoza was arrested on multiple charges, including accident causing death in connection with the crash, according to the Cameron County jail.

Mendoza's father — Ernesto Mendoza — was also arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and making a false report to a peace officer, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The crash happened on Nov. 23, on FM 106 east of Nelson Road when a Ford Mustang driven by Reynaldo was racing a Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado crashed into a Saturn Outlook, according to a news release.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as 42-year-old Jorge Villanueva, of Rio Hondo, died at the scene, the news release stated.

According to Hernandez, Ernesto confessed to authorities to attempting to alter the appearance of his son's vehicle following the crash.

Both men remain in custody at the Cameron County jail. The jail website did not list a bond amount for either of them.